Fila USA names Todd Klein as new president

Sportswear giant Fila has announced the appointment of Todd Klein as the new president of its North American subsidiary Fila USA, following the retirement of Jennifer Estabrook.

Through the appointment of the industry veteran, Fila said it is looking to elevate its brand equity in line with the group’s goals for the region as part of the five-year global strategy, ‘Winning Together’.

Fila USA to follow experience-oriented business model

First unveiled in early 2022, the strategy is centred around delivering unified products and marketing worldwide, through redefined brand values, a customer experience-oriented business model and the pursuit of sustainable growth.

Next to this, Klein has been tasked with creating “an inspiring and inclusive team culture” for Fila USA, which said it had already expanded its brand influence in North America via collaborations and its association with popular sports.

The new head brings 30 years of experience to the company, with a career that began at Adidas America and later as global sports marketing director for Reebok.

Most recently, Klein served as Adidas Group’s vice president of advanced concepts, where he focused on delivering consumer-centric innovations.

In a release, Klein said on his appointment: “I am excited to join the Fila team.

“Fila is an iconic sports brand with a strong foundation in performance and style. We will continue to build an inclusive environment that fuels the drive, creativity, and future of our people.

“I am looking forward to working with the Fila team to unleash the full potential of the brand and athlete experience.”