Filippa K acquired by OJ Holding Sweden AB

Filippa K has a new owner. OJ Holding Sweden AB, the parent company of Oscar Jacobson, acquired Filippa K from Novax, the company announced this in a press release. Here, it was emphasised that Filippa K will continue to operate as an independent label within the group. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Filippa K was founded in 1993 and sells its collections through its own stores, online, and selected retailers. Over the past two years, Filippa K underwent a transformation, with changes in the organisation, the product range, and brand positioning. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, and the brand operates internationally, with a strong focus on the European market.

Filippa K generated a turnover of 436 million Swedish krona (33.8 million pounds) in 2024, but closed with a loss of 39 million Swedish krona (three million pounds). “It was important for us that a strong owner would continue the brand. Novax has set a new strategic course in recent years, and the sale of Filippa K is part of that reorientation,” said Carl Johan Åkesson, investment manager at Novax.

“We are pleased with a new, experienced owner with in-depth knowledge of the sector and a keen insight into Scandinavian fashion. Oscar Jacobson has proven that it can build brands with a clear identity and long-term vision. We look forward to jointly exploring the synergies that can further strengthen Filippa K and lay the foundation for further growth,” said chief executive officer of Filippa K, Marie Forssenius.

CEO of Oscar Jacobson, Richard Woodbridge, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Filippa K into the Oscar Jacobson family. This acquisition fits seamlessly with our long-term strategy to grow both organically and through carefully selected acquisitions. Filippa K is a strong fashion brand with a minimalist design, a distinct Scandinavian signature and a clear commitment to responsible production - entirely in line with our overarching ambitions. We look forward to further developing Filippa K as a brand that is firmly anchored in the Swedish fashion world.”