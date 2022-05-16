Filippa K reveals redesigned logo for its ‘new era’

Swedish fashion brand Filippa K has revealed a newly redesigned logo as it begins to shift its creative direction under its newly appointed creative director, Liisa Kessler.

The logo, which coincides with Kessler’s debut campaign, consists of original hand-drawn typography that aims to connect the brand’s future direction with its past.

Photographed by Timothy Schaumburg, the new campaign additionally hopes to capture this refreshed image of Scandinavian culture.

In a release, the brand said on the unveiling: “As Filippa K's first successor to founder Filippa Knutsson, Liisa started her time with the brand by drawing inspiration from the emotions and energy of the brand's early days.”

Imagery shot in Northern Sweden features the label’s newest swimwear line, with looks that utilise existing upcycled and recycled fabrics, such as a black velvet from a previous collection and blue Econyl recycled polyamide made from post-consumer waste.

An organic cotton beach towel and selection of shorts made of either recycled polyamide or polyester are also included.