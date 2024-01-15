First Insight acquires SnapRetail to expand retail marketing capabilities

First Insight, the Voice of the Customer (VoC) retail solutions company, has acquired Pittsburgh-based digital marketing platform SnapRetail, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will expand First Insight’s retail marketing capabilities, explained the company, by boosting in-store traffic and online sales programmes for retailers and brands.

Greg Petro, chief executive of First Insight, said in a statement: “This acquisition augments our existing decision-making capabilities with even more robust, discrete, and actionable data insights.

“We expect future acquisitions that will further fortify our ability to amplify retail operational outcomes. SnapRetail’s innovative consumer engagement programs are aligned with and will seamlessly integrate into First Insight’s consumer-centric expertise, adding depth and muscle to our data capabilities aimed at converting consumers into loyal customers."

The deal is the first in a series of planned acquisitions aimed at developing First Insight's global concept-to-conversion platform and follows the recent launch of its My Insight mobile app, a core enhancement to the InsightSuite platform, which places the consumer at the heart of every retail decision, from strategic planning to product development, pricing, planning, and marketing to drive increases in sales and profit margins.