FIT honours Karlie Kloss and Victor Glemaud at Future of Fashion Celebration

The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York has announced a date for the Future of Fashion Celebration and Honors, where notable fashion figureheads Victor Glemaud and Karlie Kloss will be celebrated on May 10, 2023. The event will be hosted by prominent model Ashley Graham.

Glemaud, a designer and alumnus of the university, will be awarded as the Outstanding Alumni honoree. Glemaud is being recognized for his creative contributions to the industry alongside fashion model Kloss who will be celebrated as the Fashion Icon honoree.

The ceremony will be held along with FIT’s annual Future of Fashion runway featuring a select group of graduating students, whose selected works will be showcased according to a range of categories from knitwear to intimates.

The event benefits the FIT Foundation, which directly supports the university’s students. The 2023 runway collections follow themes based on the highlighted Fashion Design BFA students’ personal stories relating to sustainability, gender, and size representation.

The show is also supported by Macy’s Mission Every One initiative. In alignment with this platform, Macy’s will present three additional inclusivity-driven Bold Representation Awards, including Best Use of Sustainable Materials, Best Culturally Inspired Look, and Best Gender-Neutral Look. Representatives of the retailer will also be choosing one student’s look to be sold at the store’s iconic Herald Square location.