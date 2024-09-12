FitFlop expands in Austria, Vietnam and Morocco

British footwear label FitFlop has continued to embark on an international retail expansion strategy with the launch of new concepts in the regions of Austria, Vietnam and Morocco.

For the latter, it is the first time the brand has opened a physical retail space, doing so in the form of a kiosk at the SELA Gallery Rabat. Speaking on the brand’s arrival in Morocco, Phil Borthwick, chief marketing officer, said that the move signified “yet another milestone in FitFlop’s global expansion”.

With OCCO Holding, the distribution firm the brand partnered with on the kiosk, FitFlop is planning to further grow its presence in the region, with the goal of adding five additional points of sale in Casablanca and Rabat by next year.

In both Austria and Vietnam, meanwhile, FitFlop took to opening two 28 square metre shop-in-shop concepts dubbed to be its “latest retail innovation”. While in Austria, the store’s location is set up in Bständig, Vienna, Vietnam’s store can be found in Estella Place, Ho Chi Minh.

The Vietnam opening was carried out in partnership with Central Marketing Group Vietnam, the general manager of which, Nguyen Thuy Chau, said the space was housed in a premium shopping centre with increased market penetration, thus building anticipation for “outstanding growth” for FitFlop.

Speaking on the Austria opening, meanwhile, FitFlop chief commercial officer David Schüttenkopf, said: “This launch marks a pivotal step in our journey to connect with more consumers in Austria, and our aim is to create a distinctive shopping space that not only spotlights our diverse product range but also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to comfort and cutting-edge design.”