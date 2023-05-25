FitFlop secures new distributors to support global expansion

Ergonomic and wellness footwear brand FitFlop has secured multiple new global distributors to boost its global growth.

In a statement, FitFlop said it has secured strategic partnerships with Slavin+Raphael, Albion 1897, Orbico, The Fais Group, and Baltic Street Distribution, as well as expanded its deal with Central Retail as it looks to enter new markets.

To develop and elevate the brand in Canada, FitFlop is partnering with Slavin+Raphael, based in Toronto, while in Spain, it is teaming up with Albion 1897 to focus on the brand’s lifestyle distribution. Orbico has joined the FitFlop distributor network to cover "key markets" across Eastern Europe, and The Fais Group will be the exclusive distributor for Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania.

In addition, the footwear brand has partnered with Baltic Street Distribution to introduce FitFlop to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

FitFlop also said it was expanding its successful partnership with Central Retail to expand its reach to include Vietnam next to its existing business in Thailand.

Image: FitFlop

FitFlop continues to implement its global expansion plans

David Schüttenkopf, chief commercial officer of FitFlop, added: “FitFlop has launched its journey of growth and we have set ourselves an ambitious commercial plan for the years ahead. This strategic plan touches on all channels and global regions. We are accelerating our direct-to-consumer business, fast-tracking our wholesale proposition, and have identified our key strategic markets as well throughout the distributor channel.

“At the same time, we have reviewed our brand presence with important markets still representing white space for FitFlop. We are therefore very excited to announce that we have entered new strategic partnerships with true market leaders and lifestyle experts across the globe.”

The move is part of the footwear brand's global retail expansion plan, which includes “an aggressive rollout” in India with its partner Metro Brand after securing long-term funding from independent lender Aurelius Finance Company in April to accelerate its growth.

FitFlop has a presence in 73 countries, with a total of over 5,000 doors with more than 2,000 retailers, 31 distributors and 133 FitFlop concept stores located across the UK, US, Europe, Middle East, India, and the APAC region.