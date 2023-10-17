FitFlop to “re-energise” presence in Ireland

UK-based footwear brand FitFlop has announced plans to renew its focus on the Irish market as it looks to “re-energise” its presence in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In a statement, FitFlop said it sees the Irish market as a “key territory” at the heart of its business and ambitious growth plans, and the region will be directly managed by the brand with a reinforced team at its London headquarters.

The move means that for the first time, Irish customers will have access to the full FitFlop range via fitflop.eu and will benefit “from extensive commitments the brand has made to bring an elevated service level to fans of the brand in the region”.

In addition, the same renewed focus is being placed on the brand’s wholesale activities throughout Ireland and retailers will benefit from accessing the entire collection across all FitFlop technologies.

FitFlop campaign image Credits: FitFlop

David Schüttenkopf, chief commercial officer at FitFlop, said: “Our relentless pursuit of consumer-centricity means that FitFlop remains unwaveringly committed to delivering an outstanding experience and service to consumers all over the world. This is especially true in Ireland, where we know we have an existing fanbase that is hugely passionate about the brand.

“With this move, Irish customers will now be able to discover FitFlop and shop our unique products through up-to-date technologies as well as familiar bricks and mortar stores.”

Earlier this year, FitFlop unveiled a new global retail expansion plan to consolidate its omnichannel distribution strategy, adding some 70 partner stores to its portfolio in the current year alone, alongside new distributors across Europe, North America, and Asia to accelerate growth. The brand also opened its US store on Mercer Street in New York.