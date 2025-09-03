Flipkart acquires stake in Pinkvilla to reach Gen Z consumers

In a strategic move to better connect with India's younger consumers, Walmart-owned ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has acquired a majority stake in Pinkvilla, a popular entertainment and lifestyle platform. The deal, announced on September 2, 2025, aims to merge entertainment and e-commerce.

According to Ravi Iyer, senior vice president of corporate at Flipkart, this acquisition is a key step in deepening the company’s engagement with Gen Z. He stated that Pinkvilla's strong audience connection and content expertise will help Flipkart grow by making shopping more "intimate and entertaining".

Nandini Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Pinkvilla, believes Flipkart's investment validates her platform's strength and positions it for further growth.

The partnership gives Flipkart a unique advantage in India's competitive e-commerce market, as entertainment-driven shopping is expected to shape the future of digital retail. By gaining access to Pinkvilla's trend-driven content on movies, celebrities, and pop culture, Flipkart can better understand and influence the buying habits of Gen Z and millennials.