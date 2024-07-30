Focus Brands acquires Reebok license for outerwear in Europe and the UK

Authentic Brands Group is entering into a long-term partnership with Focus Brands to design, manufacture and distribute Reebok's outerwear, according to various media outlets including FashionNetwork. The partnership covers Reebok outerwear for adults and children in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Focus Brands is the brand licensing division of Hela Apparel Holdings PLC. Reebok is part of the Authentic Brands Group portfolio. The first Reebok collection under this new partnership will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year, FashionNetwork reports. Reebok has products such as softshells, bonded fleeces and quilted jackets in its outerwear range. These products are expected to be included in the new collection.

The addition of Reebok to Focus Brands' portfolio marks the "first significant milestone" for Hela Group since acquiring the company in January.

“Our team has worked closely with Authentic Brands Group as a licensing partner for Nautica in the UK and Europe over the past three years. This agreement with Reebok is an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our relationship with the Authentic team and we look forward to growing Reebok’s presence in the outerwear category through a strategic long-term plan, leveraging the manufacturing capabilities of Hela Group,” said Ray Evans, CEO of Focus Brands, according to FashionNetwork.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.