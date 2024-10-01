Following return, PrettyLittleThing founder announces review of policies

Nearly one month on from his return to the business, Umar Kamani, the founder of PrettyLittleThing (PLT), has announced he will be reviewing policies that had been put in place prior to him coming back.

In an Instagram post, Kamani specifically addressed a former policy that had been implemented back in June with the intention to block or limit customer accounts that were deemed to be held by individuals making excessive returns.

This had also been accompanied by the introduction of return fees across the brand’s operating regions, a response to the expensive process of carrying out returns, yet a policy Kamani had vowed to reverse after stating that the company had “lost touch with what made it so special—you, our loyal customers”.

Kamani’s latest statement, however, specifically addressed the apparent blocking of customers, some of whom had been accused of “consistently returning all of their orders 100 percent of the time, or most of the time”.

While noting that the excessive number of returns “actually costs the business a lot of money”, Kamani said it was never the intention to “punish the many for the actions of the few” and as such was setting out to review and reactive accounts that may have been “too hastily” blocked.

With this in mind, Kamani added that he had gathered feedback from active customers in order to determine where to improve, noting that the company was working on its sizing, fit and quality as a response.

“Listening to your feedback is of the utmost importance to me, and I will endeavour to put my full focus and energy into this as I continue to steer the brand forward with the customer’s best interests at heart,” he concluded.