Foot Locker appoints interim CFO as search continues

Foot Locker has announced that Robert Higginbotham, its current senior vice president, investor relations and financial planning and analysis, has been appointed to the position of interim chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Higginbotham will continue to fulfil the duties of his current role and will serve in an interim capacity while the company continues its search for a CFO successor.

It follows the news that Andrew Page, who previously held the position, was to step down from February 28, under the circumstances that the board of directors determined constituted a termination.

In a SEC Filing, Foot Locker noted Page’s departure bore no relation to any disagreements with the company on matters related to operations, policies or practices.

Higginbotham has served in his current position since December 2022 after being promoted from the role of vice president, investor relations, which he held from January 2022 on joining the company.

Prior to Foot Locker, Higginbotham spent nearly 20 years on Wall Street acting as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager in various firms, including Guidepoint Global and BTG Pactual.

His appointment follows an executive team shake up the company implemented towards the end of last year, which also saw the appointments of a new COO and CCO.