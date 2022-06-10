Foot Locker’s chief financial officer elected to Kontoor Brands board

Andrew E. Page, the EVP and chief financial officer of Foot Locker, has been announced as the new addition to Kontoor Brands’ board of directors, effective immediately.

Page, who will be taking the position of a director of the board, will also serve on the board’s Audit Committee.

“We’re pleased to welcome Andrew to Kontoor’s board of directors,” said Scott Baxter, the company’s president, chief executive officer and chair of the board, in a release.

Baxter added: “Andrew is a seasoned finance leader with an extensive background in optimising enterprise growth. With his more than 30 years of finance and accounting experience in retail, footwear and apparel, Andrew’s expertise in enhancing stakeholder and shareholder value will be an excellent asset to Kontoor and will bring tremendous value to our board.”

Page, who has served in his leadership role at Foot Locker since April 2021, has focused on enterprise optimisation.

Prior to Foot Locker, Page has also taken on similar leadership roles within Under Armour Inc. and Advance Auto Parts.