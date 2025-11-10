Footasylum: Mad Agency becomes distribution partner for Germany and Austria
British sportswear retailer Footasylum announced a “strategic partnership” with Cologne-based distribution agency Mad Agency on Monday.
The collaboration aims to drive growth in the DACH region, according to a statement. Mad Agency will represent Footasylum's private labels as an “exclusive distribution agency” in Germany and Austria.
The partnership, initially for a three-year term, is “a significant step” in Footasylum's international growth strategy. It underscores the ambition to “expand the brand's presence in key European markets”, the company stated.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
