Footasylum names new CEO, Barry Bown exits

Footwear retailer Footasylum has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer as its current head and chairman, Barry Bown, prepares to step down.

David Pujolar has now moved into the helm position, according to various news outlets, while Bown, who has been with the company since 2018, is to take on a consultancy role with Footasylum’s parent company, Aurelius.

Pujolar, meanwhile, joins the retailer from AW Lab, a multi-channel streetwear and sportswear retailer, where he had served as general manager since 2016.

Prior to this, Pujolar has also held a number of leadership positions in the realm of buying and merchandising at the likes of Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger and Foot Locker.

In his own new role, Bown, who was credited by Footasylum for restoring “stability and profitability against a challenging backdrop”, will continue to support the growth of the retailer and other Aurelius portfolio companies.

In a statement to the press, Bown said that under Aurelius’ ownership, Footasylum had built “exceptionally strong foundations and a clear strategy for future growth”.

He continued: “Today, Footasylum is profitable, expanding rapidly, and has a prominent presence on high streets and in iconic retail destinations across the UK.

“Against that backdrop, the time is right for me to step aside from the day-to-day running of the business, almost 40 years after I first started out in this industry.”