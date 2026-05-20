Football shirts drive sales as retailers bank on world cup effect

Despite a slump in consumer spending, major specialist sports retailers in Germany are hoping for a boom from the Football World Cup. The tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, which begins on June 11, is expected to lift spirits and boost sales of football shirts, fan merchandise, and team sports equipment. This was reported unanimously by the three industry giants Intersport, Sport 2000, and Decathlon.

“Consumer sentiment is at a three-year low. We expect this major tournament to provide a positive stimulus in this regard,” Intersport's chief executive officer, Alexander von Preen, told the German Press Agency. He noted that in times when there is not much to be cheerful about, two phenomena can be observed in retail: “On the one hand, people are buying more colourful clothing. On the other, they are looking for a distraction. They want to escape their daily routine and seek community with others.”

Major sporting events like the Football World Cup offer this distraction to many people. This is why stores are offering more than just the product, such as public screenings. “If the German team plays well, it works. I am firmly convinced of that,” said von Preen.

Retailers expect sales increase

Sport 2000, based in Mainhausen, Germany, also expects additional business. Such tournaments generally have a positive effect on consumer sentiment and sales, said the retailer association's head of team sports, Björn Endter. “Experience shows that a World Cup year contributes to a sales increase of two percent of our total turnover.” In the team sports segment, growth of around ten percent is even possible. According to Endter, the closer the tournament gets, the more footfall and purchasing impulses increase.

Decathlon also expects more customers in its stores and online shop. “A major sporting event of this magnitude acts as a catalyst, based on our experience,” the company announced from its German headquarters in Plochingen. “The enthusiasm for the tournament creates a positive underlying mood, which experience shows translates into a noticeable increase in sales.”

Will hundreds of thousands of shirts be sold again?

Fan merchandise, team sports textiles, and footballs are expected to benefit in particular. The companies are placing a major focus on the sale of football shirts. During the 2024 European Championship in Germany, the approximately 700 Intersport retailers alone sold half a million jerseys. Decathlon and Sport 2000 did not provide figures at the time but also reported very high sales figures.

Sales at the time were driven enormously by the pink away shirt of the German national team. It struck a chord with customers and was temporarily sold out. “The shirt remains the centrepiece of such a tournament,” a Decathlon spokeswoman said. Following the success of 2024, fans continue to look for bold and innovative designs. Football shirts are “no longer just a stadium outfit, but a fashion statement”.

Intersport's chief executive officer, von Preen, expected that, depending on the course of the World Cup, a similar number of shirts would be sold overall as two years ago. For the German national team's shirts, however, he anticipated a different distribution between home and away kits. The white home shirt has sold much better so far than in 2024, said the head of the Heilbronn-based purchasing cooperative. The dark away shirt with its light blue elements has also been very well received.

Sport 2000 reported a successful sales launch for the German national team shirts, which was in line with expectations. “For the current tournament, we therefore expect a stable, high sales level, but without a comparable special effect as seen at the 2024 European Championship,” it was stated. The company hopes, however, for an effect from the fact that these will be the last World Cup shirts for the German national team for the time being. From 2027, Nike will be outfitting the association.

Billion-euro market in Germany

The specialist sports market in Germany is worth billions and is fiercely contested. The industry continues to benefit from a trend towards health and sport. The market leader is Intersport, followed by Sport 2000. Decathlon follows at a distance.

The French company, however, wants to expand its market position in the country and is busily opening new stores. The two associations of independent specialist sports retailers are also expanding. Just as Decathlon is moving into city centres, Intersport, for example, is now focusing on much larger stores. These are intended to appeal to families and more price-sensitive customers. This is made possible by, among other things, gaps in the market, for example, through the disappearance of fashion stores and department stores with sports ranges.