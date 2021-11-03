Footlocker completes acquisition of Atmos

Foot Locker, Inc. has completed the acquisition of atmos, a digitally led, global retailer headquartered in Japan, for 360 million dollars, subject to certain customary adjustments.

In a statement, Richard Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, said, “We are delighted to officially welcome atmos’s iconic founder, Hidefumi Hommyo, and the entire atmos team to the Foot Locker family. We deeply value atmos’s unique brand, innovative, experiential stores, premium offerings, collaborations and understanding of sneakerhead culture. atmos expands our global reach in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific market, establishes a critical entry point in Japan and allows us to benefit from immediate scale. We are excited about the many opportunities we will collectively be able to capture as a result of this partnership as we continue creating significant long-term value for our shareholders, consumers, vendor partners, and employees.”

In a statement, Hidefumi, CEO and chief creative officer for atmos, said, “Today atmos enters a new era, well-positioned to bring our dynamic and exciting sneakers to more people around the world. atmos was founded with a love of sneakers and a passion for innovation, and with Foot Locker as our partner, we have the opportunity to drive global growth while maintaining what makes us unique. We have worked with Foot Locker for years on product collaborations and partnerships, and we are excited about what is ahead as we pursue our shared passion for sneaker culture, streetwear, creativity and self-expression.”

atmos will maintain its brand name. As previously announced, Foot Locker expects atmos to generate low double-digit sales growth annually and low double-digits to mid-teens EBITDA margins over the next five years and be accretive to EPS in fiscal year 2021. As previously reported on August 20, 2021, the company anticipates that the acquisitions of WSS and atmos combined will be accretive to EPS in the range of 44 cents to 48 cents per share in 2022.