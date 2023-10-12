Footwear academy Footwearology appoints new CEO

Footwearology Lab, the Barcelona-based academy for footwear professionals has named its new CEO, as per a press release sent out by the institution.

Amir Hiri has been appointed to the position. Founder and current CEO Nicoline van Enter will continue to work at the company, taking up the role of chief technology officer instead.

The new executive joined Footwearology only four months ago and has played an important role in launching FootPrint 3D, a new trade show that focuses on digital footwear manufacturing, as per the release. The first edition of the event took place in September and was a big success, the company says. It has already announced the 2024 edition of the footwear fair.

Hiri has a background in international business development and has worked at leading global tech companies such as Microsoft and Twitter, as well as various tech start-ups.

Footwearology describes itself as the only academy for footwear professionals. It focuses on innovation in footwear manufacturing and also does research and consulting work. Its aim is to redesign “the entire footwear supply chain by directly connecting technology suppliers, creatives and social media platforms,” as per the academy’s website.