Footwear distributor 33 Joints sells majority stake to Kolektive Ventures

Investment company Kolektive Ventures, which trades under the Projekt Indigo name in the UK, has acquired a majority stake in British fashion footwear distributor 33 Joints.

33 Joints said that the investment from Kolektive Ventures will help the company build brand awareness and scale up growth domestically in the UK and internationally in key territories, particularly Germany, Scandinavia and India.

Founded by father and son team Malcolm and Antony Nathan in 2007, 33 Joints has become one of the premier distribution agencies for footwear brands in the UK. Its portfolio includes brands such as Osprey London, Scholl, Original Penguin, Lambretta and Elle.

Following the deal, the company added that Antony Nathan will continue his position as managing director and shareholder.

Bharat Bhushun, managing director at Kolektive Ventures, said in a statement: “Malcolm and Antony have built a truly formidable business and a very strong team. The business retains its independence, agility and a culture that continues to attract some of the best brands in the market.”