For a few dollars more: Levi's sets its sights on womenswear and the premium market

Paris, France - Global denim leader Levi's is looking to shed its image as a men's brand focused solely on jeans. The company aims to attract more female customers and dress them “from head to toe”, its chief executive officer Michelle Gass told AFP. She has set a goal of surpassing 10 billion dollars in revenue.

“While jeans are our foundation, the denim lifestyle is our future,” stated Michelle Gass during an interview at the American group's flagship store in France, on the Champs-Elysées in Paris.

Founded in 1853 to provide sturdy trousers for American miners, lumberjacks and workers, Levi Strauss & Co now aims to sell as many tops as bottoms. “A few years ago, we sold seven bottoms for every one top. Today, we are at two to one,” the CEO revealed.

“It's exciting to explore these untapped areas,” said the Levi's CEO, who is investing in previously neglected categories such as tops, jumpers and outerwear.

As the first woman to lead Levi's, Michelle Gass has set another key focus area: womenswear. Sales in this segment have doubled in ten years but still only account for 38 percent of the total. The CEO has “her eyes set on the 50 percent target”.

Beyoncé and Super Bowl

“We are so well-known as a men's company that we have taken steps to put womenswear at the front of many of our stores,” she pointed out, as is the case on the Champs-Elysées where womenswear is accessible right at the entrance. “Guys know we sell their 501s. They just need to go downstairs to find them.”

To shape a more feminine image, Levi's has appointed American singer Beyoncé as an ambassador, who has created a song about the brand. Collaborations have also been established with Nike/Jordan and artists like the Korean singer Rosé and NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Levi's seeks to remain “relevant to multiple generations, especially the 18-30 age group that shapes many of the trends”.

Hosting the Super Bowl final and its Bad Bunny concert at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in early 2026 has also “been a phenomenal brand asset with hundreds of millions of eyes on our logo,” said Michelle Gass.

To reach more consumers and better control its image, Levi's is moving away from its traditional wholesale model. The aim is to “become (its) own direct-to-consumer retailer,” through its stores or online shop, the CEO explained.

“Of our 3,200 global stores, 1,200 are directly owned and operated by us, and the rest are franchises,” the CEO detailed. In the last quarter of 2025, direct sales accounted for 49 percent of Levi's total revenue.

Premium collection

Since her arrival in early 2024, the Maine native has reduced headquarters staff by 15 percent, stopped footwear production and sold the Dockers brand. “Strategy is about making tough choices,” she justified.

These choices seem to be validated by the results of the Californian institution. Its revenue increased by 4 percent in 2025 to reach 6.3 billion dollars. Net profit jumped from 210 million dollars in 2024 to 578 million dollars in 2025.

Levi's aims to become “a 10 billion dollar company,” Michelle Gass insisted, by covering all bases from classic jeans available in any supermarket to a premium collection. This collection, named “Blue Tab”, is crafted from high-quality Japanese denim, with a pair of trousers costing around 250 euros.

“Levi's does not have a strong enough presence in the premium denim market, which is quite significant,” noted Michelle Gass. The group holds less than 1 percent of it, even though it is the denim leader with 7 percent of the global market.

Faced with trade uncertainties related to the Trump administration's tariffs or current geopolitical events, Michelle Gass believes in the strength of the Levi's brand image. “When times are uncertain, consumers turn to brands they love and trust, brands they have known for decades.”