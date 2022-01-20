Forever 21 selects Winnie Park as CEO

Fashion retailer Forever 21 has announced the appointment of Winnie Park as its chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Park joins from Paper Source, at which she served as CEO for six years. During that time, Park oversaw the transition of the company into a lifestyle brand and powered the development of its digital platform. Prior, Park also held a nine-year tenure at LVMH’s Dfs, at which she launched the company’s first international e-commerce site.

Park to expand on omnichannel strategy with fresh perspective

Her experience in omnichannel strategies and business growth is key to her joining Forever 21, said Marc Miller, the CEO of Sparc, a group that counts the fast-fashion retailer among its extensive portfolio. The firm also operates the likes of Eddie Bauer, Nautica and Aéropostale.

Miller added: “As CEO, Winnie will add a fresh perspective and approaches in connecting with the Forever 21 customer which will help drive Forever 21 from its current two-billion-dollar sales level to new heights of success as a leading brand in Sparc’s fashion and lifestyle brand portfolio.”

Park is also on the Board and Audit Committee of Dollar Tree, at which she drives omnichannel retail strategies, as well as acting as a board member for Women in Retail Leadership.