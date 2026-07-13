Former Amazon CEO Dave Clark's Auger raises 50 million dollars to advance supply chain AI

Supply chain software startup Auger, co-founded by former Amazon CEO worldwide consumer Dave Clark, has closed a $50 million Series B, pushing its total funding to $150 million. Eclipse led the round, joined by returning investor Oak HC/FT.

“More and more enterprises are reaching the same conclusion: autonomy is their future. And almost no one can actually deliver on that promise. We raised now to move faster toward where our customers are already headed,” Clark announced on his LinkedIn on July 9. GeekWire broke the news.

“This round accelerates the build: the new products our customers are asking for, and more sales and solutions engineers next to the enterprises that want them. We are reinventing the operating systems of the physical economy. If you are up for that challenge come check us out, we are hiring,” Clark said.

Clark built his reputation over 23 years at Amazon, where he oversaw the company's global delivery operations, and later spent about a year running freight forwarder Flexport. He started Auger in late 2024, roughly two years after leaving Amazon.

Auger's mission

On its website, Auger says its mission is "to build a future where execution is autonomous and operators are superhuman." Rather than functioning as another dashboard or alert system, its platform plugs into a company's existing ERP, warehouse, transportation and demand-planning tools, then lets AI agents make routine operational calls on their own, flagging only exceptions for a human to review. Microsoft's Azure underpins the product, and Auger holds status as a supply chain partner within Microsoft Fabric.

Fanatics, Kimberly-Clark and Meta's Reality Labs unit are named customers, with roughly eight to ten additional companies working through pilots or contract talks. According to GeekWire, Auger aims to generate more than $1 billion in revenue by 2030.