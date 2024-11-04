Former Asda owner launches investment fund, backs secondhand platform GoThrift

Billionaire businessman Mohsin Issa, alongside his partner Victoria Price, has launched a new private investment fund, through which the duo have set out on the goal of backing UK start-ups.

One of the first moves by the Jersey-based investment vehicle, Boulder Investco, has been to take a significant stake in secondhand clothing platform GoThrift, which was then followed by a 10 million pound investment into protein powder company Applied Nutrition.

Issa had previously been at the helm of Asda alongside his brother Zuber Issa. In June, and throughout the preceding months, however, the siblings made a decision to separate their business interests, with Zuber selling his shares in the supermarket giant to private equity firm TDR Capital.

Mohsin Issa, meanwhile, announced he would be stepping down from his executive leadership position later in September to instead take on the role of sole CEO of EG Group.

Price, meanwhile, had previously been an accountant at EY, before joining Alvarez and Marsal in February.

She confirmed the establishment of Boulder to the Telegraph, to which she said: “These investments are aligned to my passion for working with entrepreneurial businesses in the UK.”

In a separate statement to the media outlet, GoThrift co-founder, Carl Walker, also said he was “thrilled” to receive backing from the couple.

He added: “It’s fantastic to have two investors who not only believe in our vision and our commitment to sustainable fashion but are also dedicated to supporting both the business and our team on our entrepreneurial journey.”