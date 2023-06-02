Former Diesel head appointed CEO of Santoni

Eraldo Poletto, the former chief executive of OTB-owned brand Diesel, has been named as the next CEO of Italian footwear company Santoni.

Starting June 2023, Poletto will succeed Giuseppe Santoni, who will be stepping down from the position to become chairman and executive president.

Through the reorganisation, Santoni said it is aiming to drive strategic development and consolidate its international relevance, with the implementation of an internal strategic renewal plan having already been launched.

The company has also already appointed a series of managers for each of its departments as a further attempt to enhance value at all levels.

Poletto, who already serves as a member of Santoni’s board, has previously held CEO positions at a number of notable brands, including Diesel, Salvatore Ferragamo, Furla and Tapestry-owned Stuart Weitzman, where he was also brand president.

His appointment at Santoni comes as the family-owned company continues to cement its oversea presence in the US, while it also looks to preserve its craftsmanship and strong heritage.

Speaking on the move, Giuseppe Santoni said in a release: "Working together with Eraldo Poletto, sharing a common goal, makes our path smoother and our objectives more easily attainable.

“Sharing a strategic vision means creating a path for everyone to walk confidently. We must enhance our knowledge and expand our understanding to do better and ensure continuity of excellence."

