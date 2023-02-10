Former Joules CEO named as new Kohl’s exec

Nick Jones, the former CEO of British fashion retailer Joules, has been appointed to the position of chief merchandising and digital officer at US-based department store chain Kohl’s.

Effective in March, Jones will report directly to the retailer’s newly appointed CEO Tom Kingsbury.

In the role, Jones has been tasked with overseeing the overall merchandise strategy for Kohl’s, covering buying, digital and omnichannel merchandising, product design and development, and product portfolio management.

He will also help drive the company’s mission of being an active and casual lifestyle brand through its brand and product offering.

Jones joins the company with 25 years of experience in merchandising, brand, retail and leadership experience, serving in roles at the likes of Asda/Walmart UK and Marks & Spencer.

Struggling retailers

Most recently, Jones was the CEO of Joules Group, a position he stepped down from in May 2022 after the retailer experienced a rocky financial period, forcing it to eventually call in a debt advisory firm to assist in improving its profitability.

Later in the year, the group, known for its heritage branding and apparel, collapsed into administration and was rescued via the acquisition of a majority stake by Next.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s has also experienced its own misfortunes in recent months, with a number of activist shareholders calling on a change in leadership due to poor performance and the failure of a takeover plan.

Last week, the retail chain named Kingsbury as its new CEO with the hope of relying on his plentiful experience in the industry to bring it out of its current slump.

In a release, Kingsbury said on Jones’ appointment: "We are very excited to have Nick join our team and lead our merchandising organisation as we continue our focus on the active and casual lifestyle while also accelerating our focus on product newness and innovation.”

He continued: “As we continue to build on our key national brands, enhance our proprietary product portfolio and drive newness for customers, we are confident that he is the right fit for our organisation, our team and our customers."