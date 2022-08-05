Former Tesco exec joins Burberry board

Burberry has announced that Alan Stewart has been appointed to its board as a non-executive director and member of the Audit and Nomination committee, effective from September 1.

It comes as Matthew Key is set to retire from his position on the board as a non-exec director after nine years with the company.

Stewart will be succeeding Key the company announced during its Annual General Meeting.

Stewart, who previously served as chief financial officer of Tesco from 2014 to 2021, is also a non-executive director on the boards of Diageo and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

He has also served in leadership roles at the likes of Marks & Spencer, WHSmith and Thomas Cook Holdings.

“Alan is a highly experienced chief financial officer and non-executive director of major international public companies. We are delighted that he has accepted our invitation to join the Burberry board,” said Gerry Murphy, chairman of the board, in a release.

Murphy continued: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matthew for his outstanding service to Burberry. The board and I look forward to his continuing counsel and leadership of the Audit Committee over the coming months.”