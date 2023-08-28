Former Under Armour COO Colin Browne joins Worldly board

Worldly, the comprehensive impact intelligence platform, has announced the appointment of Scott Stephenson, former chair and CEO of Verisk Analytics Inc. and Colin Browne, former chief operating officer at Under Armour to its board of directors.

The company said in a statement that Stephenson is renowned for his expertise in scaling risk management technology and Browne is a 40-year veteran in brand management, supply chain and manufacturing.

"We're excited to have Scott Stephenson and Colin Browne join the Worldly board. With their experience in risk analytics and global supply chains, they genuinely understand our customers' challenges, especially when delving deep into environmental and social labor issues," said Scott Raskin, Worldly's newly appointed CEO.

The company added that Stephenson brings deep technical experience to the table, particularly in the realm of risk management data and analytics. Under Stephenson’s leadership, Verisk became a part of the S&P 500 Index, was named to both the S&P Global 500 ESG and FTSE4Good Index Series, and, for three consecutive years, Forbes ranked Verisk among the world’s most innovative companies.

Commenting on his appointment to the Worldly board, Stephenson said: “I’m highly motivated by Worldly’s mission and delighted to join the Board and work with this talented team to help foster more transparent and sustainable global supply chains.” ‌ Browne, the company further said, brings a unique understanding of the global apparel and footwear value chain gained through his role as COO and acting CEO of Under Armour. Previously he served as vice president and managing director of Asia sourcing for VF Corporation and, prior to this, held various sourcing and manufacturing leadership positions in footwear, apparel and accessories.

"I am honoured to join the board of a technology company that is both at the forefront of enabling sustainability improvement, and truly understands the complexity of the challenges its customers are facing in changing the way they do business," added Browne.