Four fashion bargains…on the trading floor

Apparel stocks are back in fashion, on the trading floor: shares of quoted fashion retailers Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Guess (GES), Burlington Stores (BURL) are attracting the attention of investors as they near historic highs.

Abercrombie & Fitch shares are climbing back to session highs, point out from Investors.com, highlighting how the teen apparel chain’s stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since November; outperforming 98 percent of all stocks in relative share price performance (this indicator is known as Relative Strength.)

This hints A&F’s parent group’s stock's health is steadier than that of many stocks included within the benchmark index S&P 500. Industry sources explain that Abercrombie & Fitch is currently immersed in a quest to find its right style, taking some style clues from its heritage collections.

Another apparel chain targeting younger shoppers, American Eagle Outfitters is also in the investors’ watch-list. American Eagle’s shares are trading up, maintaining levels they haven’t since 2013.

Burlington Stores and Guess, another great findings for investors

Off-price Burlington Stores hit an all-time high Relative Strength in early April, recalls Inverstors.com. If there is a niche that has thrived amidst the economic crisis that’s discounted price. Other peers in this segment such as TKMaxx have also performed strongly.

Finally, investors are setting their sights on Guess, as the shares of the women's clothing chain are well set at highs not seen since August 2014.

Image:Abercrombie & Fitch Official Web