France passes advertising ban on ultra-fast fashion

Advertising for fast fashion platforms such as Shein, Temu and Aliexpress will soon be banned in France. The Senate, the second chamber of parliament, has approved a law aimed at curbing ultra-fast fashion. The law specifically provides for an advertising ban from the start of the new year. Influencers will also be prohibited from advertising, facing a fine if they do not comply.

While the original plan was to target the entire fast fashion industry, the measures are now specifically aimed at “ultra-express platforms”, as stated in the bill. This refers to companies that launch a particularly large number of products at such low prices that consumers have little incentive to repair worn-out items. French and European brands are no longer the target; instead, the focus is on giants like Shein, Temu and Aliexpress. A precise definition of the criteria is still pending.

France also intends to oblige these platforms to make an increasing financial environmental contribution per product, based on environmental standards. The sites will also be required to display messages encouraging consumers to repair, reuse and exercise restraint when shopping.

In 2024, more than 885,000 tonnes of clothing, household linen and shoes were launched on the French market. According to a Senate text, the volume of clothing on offer has increased significantly in recent years. Fast fashion products are sold at low prices and are often made from materials that are not durable.