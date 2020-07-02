Francesca’s Holdings and Poq to launch mobile shopping app

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation and application commerce company Poq have announced their collaborative plans to develop the first mobile app of American retailer Francesca’s.

The app, which is scheduled to launch for iOS this summer, with Android to follow later this year, will enhance customer experience, as well as include a new digital format that will “provide elevated design, improved navigation and increased ease of use,” the company said.

“Given the accelerating shift to online shopping, we are excited to be stepping up our digital transformation strategy with the launch of this mobile app,” commented Andrew Clarke, CEO of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation, in a statement. “In addition to enhancing her online shopping experience, the app will provide valuable insights into how customers interact with our brand.”

Mike Hann, president of Poq, added: “It’s important to see brands like Francesca’s placing app commerce at the center of its digital transformation strategy and doubling down on mobile in light of the recent changes in consumer behavior.”