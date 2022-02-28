Frank and Oak celebrates 10 year anniversary with sustainable milestones

Canadian fashion brand Frank and Oak is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and, with it, has reiterated its commitment to sustainability and conscious design.

In a post on LinkedIn, the Unified Commerce Group (UCG) owned retailer announced milestones it has met over recent years, including that 78 percent of its collection is now responsible - meaning products have either been certified low-impact, cruelty-free, organic, biodegradable or recycled.

It added that, in 2021, 100 percent of its denim collection became responsible and it had also struck a deal with shoe retailer Thousand Fell to introduce a circular shoe design.

Further commitments the company announced included the phasing out of all virgin plastics and polyester from its supply chain, stating that it is investing time and energy in alternatives.

On its website, UCG said it was “proud and excited” to be working with Frank and Oak, adding that the brand “has built such a strong community and loyal following” and it continues to “push the bar on creating better, more sustainable products”.