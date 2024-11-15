Frasers-backed Four Marketing snaps up A-Cold-Wall

Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall has been sold to distribution agency Four Marketing just months after it was acquired by London-based fashion accelerator Tomorrow Ltd.

In a press release seen and reported on by Vogue Business, Tomorrow Ltd CEO, Stefano Martinetto, said: “We’re thrilled to see the brand transition into such capable hands.”

Martinetto added that his existing relationship with Four Marketing co-founder and CEO Ben Banks was at the heart of the transaction, the terms of which had not been disclosed. Interpath Advisory oversaw the process.

In his own statement, Banks said: “The strength of Four Marketing’s supply chain operations, strong retail presence and direct-to-consumer expertise will be pivotal as A-Cold-Wall embarks on its next stage of growth.”

Four Marketing, which already represents the likes of Kappa, Stone Island and K-Way as a distributor in the UK market, counts Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group as its largest shareholder. Banks credited the Mike Ashley-owned retail giant with supporting this latest deal.

The CEO added that Tomorrow Ltd will continue to distribute A-Cold-Wall outside of the UK, including in China, where the brand has been growing its standalone retail network, Vogue Business said.

The brand’s managing director, Giovanni de Marchi, also stated that the transition would help to “advance the repositioning strategy we began”, while “creating a foundation for sustainable growth”.