Frasers Group acquires Hervis stores in Hungary and Romania

Austrian sporting goods retailer Hervis, owned by the Spar Group, is withdrawing from two markets.

Hervis Sport- und Modegesellschaft mbH has concluded an agreement with Frasers Group (European Holdings) Limited, part of the UK retail group Frasers Group Plc, regarding the sale of the companies Hervis Hungary (Hervis Sport és Divatkereskedelmi Kft.) and Hervis Romania (Hervis Sport and Fashion srl.), parent company Spar Österreichische Warenhandels-AG announced on Tuesday.

The transaction was decided on Monday but remains subject to “antitrust approval by the competent local authorities in Hungary and Romania”, Spar Austria explained. Confidentiality was agreed regarding the purchase price and contract details.

Hervis operates a total of 78 stores in Hungary and Romania

“Based on the agreement dated November 24, 2025, 29 Hervis stores in Hungary and 49 Hervis stores in Romania, as well as the employees currently employed there, will be managed by Frasers in the future,” the statement read. The Hervis branches in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia are not affected by the agreement.

With the sale of the two subsidiaries, Hervis is continuing its “restructuring offensive”, Spar Austria stated. Hervis managing director Ulrich Hanfeld explained the background to the decision announced: “We are on the way to becoming a modern and sport-focused specialist retailer with a clear assortment strategy. The fashion-oriented markets in Hungary and Romania have moved away from our core business,” he emphasised in a statement. “With the sale of Hervis Romania and Hervis Hungary, we are concentrating with full energy on sharpening our profile in our core markets of Austria, Slovenia and Croatia.”