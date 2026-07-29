Frasers Group builds 4.16 percent exposure in Burberry

UK retail conglomerate Frasers Group has disclosed a 4.16 percent exposure in luxury fashion label Burberry Group plc (Burberry), according to a regulatory filing released by the London-based company on July 28, 2026.

The FTSE 250 retail business, controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley, has steadily expanded its financial position in the luxury brand in recent days. Frasers Group increased its holding from 3.05 percent as of July 24, 2026, by building a larger position in sold put options linked to the equity of the brand.

The retail conglomerate holds the entire financial exposure through sold put options rather than direct shareholding, representing 15 million voting rights in the British luxury brand. Following the strategic accumulation, the group is set to become the third largest shareholder in Burberry, positioning itself behind MFS Investment and BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd, according to data from LSEG.

Strategic stake accumulation follows withheld guidance

The financial move into Burberry follows recent operational developments across both corporate entities. Earlier this month, Frasers Group withheld its financial outlook for the financial year 2027, citing ongoing public takeover bids for German fashion house Hugo Boss and Australian footwear distributor Accent Group, which created forecasting complexity for the year ahead.

Reuters report revealed that following the release of the regulatory filing, shares of Burberry closed approximately 5 percent higher, while shares of Frasers Group ended the trading session up 2.50 percent.