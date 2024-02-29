Frasers Group CMO exits, restructuring underway

The chief marketing officer of Frasers Group, Beckie Stanion, has reportedly stepped down from the role as the company looks to restructure its marketing department.

The move is believed to be putting 20 jobs at risk, according to Drapers, which initially reported the news, with Frasers believed to have entered into a consultation period with the remaining team.

A letter to staff seen by the media outlet said: "As our business continues to evolve, so must our approach to how we operate. We have developed our business model over the last 18 months to better underpin our Sports, Premium and Luxury strategic pillars, leading to improved levels of brand engagement under the leadership of our pillar MDs.

"We, and our group companies, have spent the last few weeks undertaking a review of our marketing structure and ways of working, with the intention of better aligning our marketing capability and approach under this model, whilst also improving our operational efficiency and delivery across all areas of our marketing functions."

Frasers further noted that it would aim to “avoid and mitigate any consequences of redundancies, including looking at other alternative roles across the company and group".

Stanion’s departure, meanwhile, comes two years on from when she initially took on the role in May 2022, a position she was appointed to after having held the same title at Sports Direct.