Frasers Group launches takeover bid for Accent Group

UK retail conglomerate Frasers Group plc has announced an unsolicited all-cash on-market takeover offer to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares in Australian performance and lifestyle footwear retailer Accent Group Limited that it does not already own.

The offer is set at 0.65 Australian dollars per share, valuing the remaining 77.10 percent stake in the business at approximately 316 million Australian dollars, which is equivalent to 166 million pounds. The offer attaches no conditions and values the entire Australian retail group at 390 million Australian dollars.

The UK corporate entity currently holds a 22.90 percent stake in Accent Group, acquired at an historical average price exceeding 0.90 Australian dollars per share. Under the Australian Corporations Act, a formal takeover bid is required for Frasers Group to increase its holding beyond the 20 percent threshold.

Accent Group board advises shareholders to take no action

The board of directors at Accent Group, working alongside financial adviser Luminis Partners and legal adviser Arnold Bloch Leibler, has issued an initial statement advising its shareholders to take no action regarding the unsolicited proposal.

The board highlighted that the offer price of 0.65 Australian dollars represents zero premium relative to the last closing price of the shares on June 12, 2026. Board members also noted that because the bid is structured as an on-market offer, shareholders who sell their equities through the market broker will be unable to withdraw their sales or participate in any potential price improvements or superior competing proposals.

The official offer period is scheduled to commence at the opening of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on June 30, 2026, and will conclude at the close of trading on July 30, 2026, unless extended or withdrawn. Shareholders are permitted to sell their equities to the appointed broker, Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, on-market starting from June 15, 2026.

Strategic disagreements over cross-border retail rollout catalyst for offer

The hostile bid follows a downward adjustment of an ongoing retail partnership between the two companies. In April 2025, the businesses entered a subscription and distribution agreement to launch the retail banner Sports Direct in Australia, targeting 50 store openings over a six-year horizon.

The initial expansion target was revised downward in May 2026 to eight stores by December 2026 and 30 stores within three years, with the 50-store goal deferred indefinitely. Frasers Group chief financial officer Christopher Wootton stated that the recent financial performance, capital management, and approach to growth under the leadership of Accent Group chairman Lawrence Myers served as the catalyst for the takeover bid.

The UK firm stated it had made repeated attempts to engage constructively with the incumbent management team regarding declining earnings, rising borrowings, and high dividend distributions, but received no meaningful response. The primary objective of the offer is to reach a minimum 26 percent ownership level, which triggers the contractual right to nominate a second board director to influence strategic operations and protect the value of the investment.

The transaction follows a broader international expansion strategy by Frasers Group, which launched a voluntary public takeover offer last week to acquire the remaining shares of German fashion house Hugo Boss AG for approximately 1.98 billion euros.