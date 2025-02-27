Frasers Group partners with GMG to bring Sports Direct to MENA region

British retail giant Frasers Group has struck up a 10-year strategic retail partnership with GMG, a retail and distribution company that will be tasked with bringing the Sports Direct brand to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Through the deal, GMG and Frasers will work on driving “significant growth opportunities, harnessing the strengths of both entities to deliver unparalleled value and enriching experiences to customers”.

It builds on GMG’s ongoing efforts to “disrupt the retail sports landscape” through “exceptional retail experiences”, already evidenced by its existing partnerships with the likes of Nike, for which it operates stores in the MENA region, and JD Sports, among others.

In a release, GMG CEO and deputy chairman, Mohammad Baker, said the collaboration represented a strategic expansion for the firm, with the addition of Sports Direct allowing it to further position itself “as a dominant force within the retail sports industry”.

Baker continued: “At GMG, with over four decades of experience, we are committed to use our expertise in providing the best choices for quality products.

“We are uniquely positioned to integrate and scale Sports Direct’s presence successfully, bringing it closer to our consumers and crafting unparalleled sports retail experiences”

In his own statement, Frasers CEO, Michael Murray, said: “GMG is an unrivalled retailer in the region, operating and distributing an incredible portfolio of global brands in markets where we see real growth potential, particularly in sports and lifestyle.

“By leveraging GMG’s scale, deep retail expertise and market knowledge, our partnership will support the growth of our Sports Direct brand in the Gulf and in Egypt.”