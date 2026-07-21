Frasers Group passes 30 percent threshold in Hugo Boss takeover bid

UK retail conglomerate Frasers Group (Frasers) has acquired a further 2.55 million shares in German fashion house Hugo Boss, bringing its total shareholding to 30.28 percent. With this move, the company has officially crossed the 30 percent mandatory bid threshold outlined in the German Takeover Code.

The additional 2,549,900 ordinary registered shares, representing approximately 3.69 percent of the share capital and voting rights in Hugo Boss, were acquired following the exercise of put options by relevant counterparties on July 17, 2026. Frasers now holds an aggregate total of 20,897,361 shares, excluding any additional shares tendered into its voluntary public takeover offer.

Cash offer remains open as deadline approaches

Frasers originally launched its voluntary public cash takeover offer for the Metzingen-based luxury brand on June 10, 2026, offering 38 euros per share. On June 25, 2026, Frasers confirmed that the offer price of 38 euros per share was final and would not be increased during the acceptance periods.

The initial acceptance period for the offer is set to close on July 27, 2026, at 12pm midnight CEST.

The board and supervisory board of Hugo Boss previously recommended that shareholders reject the offer, stating that the price fails to reflect the intrinsic value and long-term potential of the business. However, Frasers continues to invite shareholders to accept the terms, maintaining its commitment as a strategic investor.

International acquisition drive shapes group outlook

The acquisition of additional shares in Hugo Boss forms part of a broader global expansion strategy by Frasers. Alongside its bid for the German brand, the group launched an on-market takeover offer of 0.65 Australian dollars per share for Australian footwear retailer Accent Group, in which it holds a 22.9 percent stake.

Owing to the ongoing nature of both public takeover offers, the board of Frasers recently withheld financial guidance for the financial year 2027, stating that potential acceptances could yield a variety of corporate outcomes. The company reported group revenues of 5.33 billion pounds for the 52 weeks ended April 26, 2026, supported by a 59.2 percent surge in international sales.