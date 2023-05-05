Frasers Group reportedly bringing former JD brands under Flannels label

Frasers Group is believed to be axing the stores of a number of brands formerly owned by JD Sports, as it looks to bring them under its already existing Flannels umbrella.

The brands understood to be a part of the move include Base Childrenswear, Choice and Giulio, which will each be forced to close as part of the Flannels rebrand, as reported by Drapers.

The three chains were a part of an acquisition deal made between JD Sports and Frasers Group, which saw the latter takeover 14 businesses in December 2022, also including Cricket, Missy Empire, Tessuti and Scotts.

According to the media outlet, closing down sales have been launched at the three brands affected, with Base Childrenswear to then be rebranded as Flannels Junior in the coming months.

Meanwhile, both Choice and Giulio will be brought under Flannels’ designer brands concept.

The report follows a series moves by Frasers to fully integrate the former JD brands into its business, each acquired in a 47.5 million pound package deal, supporting the group’s strategy of recentering its portfolio towards a more premium positioning.

The takeover also backed JD’s ongoing strategy dedicated to refocusing its attention towards its sportswear portfolio.