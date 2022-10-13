Frasers Group reportedly eyeing new Sports Direct headquarters

Sports Direct is said to be considering leaving its current Derbyshire headquarters as its parent company has reportedly set out major long-term plans.

Frasers Group is looking into creating a new global headquarters for the sportswear retailer in the West Midlands, removing the company from its current base at Shirebrook.

According to the BBC, the fashion conglomerate had confirmed it was “exploring options” for a new Sports Direct site.

As outlined in planning documents sent to Rugby Borough Council, the group, which also operates the likes of Flannels and USC, is also hoping to build a multi-million pound distribution hub with a new head office, retail space, hotel, restaurant and conference facilities.

It additionally proposed a halls of residence and a helipad.

The plans, which are subject to planning permission being granted, are in regards to a large-scale development by Junction 2 of the M6, running on the edge of Coventry.

The publication said the construction of the new base could be complete by 2029.

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesperson for Frasers Group commented: “To accelerate the business’ growth and support our future, we are exploring options for a potential new site.

"The proposals remain subject to a planning process and, if approved, would take a significant number of years to complete.

"The current headquarters in Shirebrook has a lease that runs until 2034."