Frasers Group rescues tech retailer eBuyer from administration

Sports Direct-owner Frasers Group has acquired British tech retailer eBuyer out of administration.

Media reports had initially suggested that administrators at FRP Advisory were appointed by eBuyer to oversee the process, resulting in the closure of its e-commerce store. With Frasers stepping in, however, the site is now live again.

The Yorkshire-based company, founded in 1999, had faced a winding-up petition over the weekend due to unpaid rents, according to various media outlets. It came after the company had posted a 22 percent decline in revenue in its latest financial report, spanning the period from December 31, 2023.

Ebuyer, which sells the likes of laptops, televisions and motherboards, will now join Frasers’ rapidly expanding portfolio. The Mike Ashley-owned retail giant has been growing and diversifying its reach and capabilities through the partial or entire acquisition of certain companies.

While Frasers has primarily been focused on sportswear and fashion brands, already owning the likes of Flannels and House of Fraser, the company also has gaming retailer Game under its umbrella. Frasers additionally holds stakes in electronics retailers Currys and AO World, underlining its commitment to this particular category.