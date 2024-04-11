Frasers Group snaps up Dutch retailer Twin Sport, mulls Sprinter stores takeover

Mike Ashley’s retail giant Frasers Group is continuing its expansion in the EMEA market with the acquisition of the Netherlands-based sports retailer Twin Sport Holding.

The company operates as part of the Intersport Franchise, owned by EKS Netherlands, through 17 stores across the country and its online presence. As such, the business as a whole generated revenue of around 75 million euros in FY23.

In addition to this, Frasers also confirmed speculation that it was in “advanced negotiations” to acquire 10 former retail locations of Sprinter.

The Dutch sports retailer was part of a group of local brands alongside Perry Sports and Aktiesport that succumbed to the bankruptcy of their owner Sports Unlimited Retail , a subsidiary of JD Sports.

While the group went bankrupt at the end of 2023, in mid-January media speculation began circulating about Frasers possibly stepping in to take over a maximum of 20 stores , yet it was unclear at the time whether this was a certainty.

The Sports Direct owner said that through the acquisition of Twin Sport and the possible Sprinter locations – which would be incorporated in Sports Direct’s network – it hopes to further grow its sports retail footprint in the Netherlands, where it already operates five stores under the Sports World brand.

In a release Ger Wright, managing director at Frasers Group, reaffirmed the company’s mission in the EMEA market, adding: “As part of Frasers, Twin Sport will benefit from our Elevation Strategy, our ongoing investment in omnichannel retail capabilities, and the incredible Sports Direct brand ecosystem.

“Our unparalleled relationships with global brands like Nike and Adidas, as well as our partnerships with beloved local brands, will enhance Twin Sport’s offering for consumers.”