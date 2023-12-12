Frasers Group snaps up indie retailer John Anthony

Fashion and retail giant Frasers Group has reportedly acquired menswear independent John Anthony for an undisclosed sum.

Established back in 1979, John Anthony has steadily grown its store network to now operate five stores in various cities across the south of England.

Its offering includes what it says are “culturally significant brands” in the menswear category, with the likes of Stone Island, Y-3, Comme Des Garcons, Dries Van Noten and Salomon among these labels.

Its takeover by Frasers, initially reported by Drapers, comes as the fashion group continues to bolster its presence in the premium retail market.

Such efforts could already be seen in 2020, when Frasers snapped up stakes in Mulberry and Hugo Boss as part of an elevation strategy through which it looked to reposition itself as a more up-market business.

Since, however, the strategy has appeared to have shifted to become centred around a more aggressive and expansive portfolio expansion.

The group has been on an acquisition spree in the past year, snapping up smaller or struggling rivals such as I Saw it First, as well as securing stakes in the likes of Asos and Boohoo.