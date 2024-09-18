Frasers Group strengthens presence and expands footprint in Benelux region

British retail group Frasers Group Plc has completed several acquisitions in the Netherlands in recent months. The group acquired stores from sports retailers Aktiesport, Perry Sport and Sprinter, and also took over all shares of Twin Sport Holding. Now, the group is revealing more about its plans for the Benelux market.

Four Sports World stores have already been opened in the Netherlands, with five more to follow before the end of 2024, the company announced in a release. In Luxembourg, the group plans to open two Sports Direct stores, as well as one in Belgium.

“Through the acquisitions of a mix of online and brick-and-mortar Dutch sports retailers, Frasers Group is now well-positioned to realise its ambition of becoming the largest multi-brand sports retailer in the Benelux region,” the company statement read.

Ger Wright, managing director of sport at Frasers Group, said in the release: “Frasers Group remains committed to its international expansion ambitions and we see the Benelux region as fundamental to this. We have made significant progress with store openings in the Netherlands and the acquisition of Twin Sport.”

He continued: “We remain committed to cementing our position as the undisputed leader in sports retail. The expertise we have gained through our Elevation Strategy, particularly in our unparalleled brand relationships, retail elevation and leveraging our own brands, will be invaluable as we look to expand our presence in the Benelux region.”

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited into English.