Frasers Group takeover bid for Hugo Boss becomes unconditional

UK retail giant Frasers Group (Frasers) has secured merger control clearance from the European Commission for its voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all ordinary shares in German fashion house Hugo Boss. The regulatory approval, granted on July 27, 2026, satisfies the offer condition outlined in the offer document published on June 25, 2026, making the takeover offer unconditional.

Frasers initially announced its decision to launch the voluntary public takeover offer on June 10, 2026.

Offer of 38 euros per share remains open until August 13

The offer of 38 euros per share remains open for shareholders of Hugo Boss to accept. Following the satisfaction of the merger control condition, the additional acceptance period for the offer will conclude on August 13, 2026, at 11pm BST.

Frasers previously disclosed that it had acquired additional shares via put option exercises, surpassing the mandatory 30 percent bid threshold under the German Takeover Code.

Potential leadership shift as Frasers seeks greater control

Following the threshold crossing, reports emerged that Frasers is actively preparing to install its chief executive officer, Michael Murray, at the helm of Hugo Boss. According to a report by The Times published on Sunday, the Mike Ashley-controlled retailer is laying the groundwork to position Murray as chief executive of the Metzingen-based brand to secure greater operational influence over the business.

Frasers originally appointed Murray as group chief executive in 2022 at the age of 33, succeeding his father-in-law, Ashley. Murray joined the group in 2015 within property and retail before serving as head of elevation in 2019, leading the corporate rebranding from Sports Direct International to Frasers Group. In May last year, Murray was appointed to the supervisory board of Hugo Boss.

Strategic expansion shapes full year outlook

The acquisition bid for Hugo Boss aligns with a broader global strategy by Frasers. Alongside its transaction in Germany, the company launched an on-market takeover offer of 0.65 Australian dollars per share for Australian footwear distributor Accent Group, in which it currently holds a 22.9 percent equity stake.

For the 52 weeks ended April 26, 2026, Frasers reported group revenue of 5.33 billion pounds, supported by a 59.2 percent surge in international sales. Owing to the ongoing nature of both takeover offers, the board of Frasers previously announced that it will withhold financial guidance for the financial year 2027 until its half year results, noting that acceptance levels could yield a range of structural outcomes.