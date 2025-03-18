Frasers Group to cut 30 percent of design and editorial roles

Frasers Group, the parent company of Sports Direct and Flannels, is said to have entered into a consultation with staff in its design and editorial teams as part of its latest restructuring.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the news to Retail Gazette, to which they said that 30 percent of employees in the affected teams will be impacted.

Sources for the media outlet claimed that consultations had already begun among employees in the group’s London headquarters and Shirebrook offices on March 7.

Recent hires are believed to be the main targets of the cuts, with managerial roles understood to be largely unaffected.

When contacted by FashionUnited, Frasers Group declined to comment.

This comes as the latest round of job cuts at the British retail giant, which had already put 100 jobs at risk in July last year when it revealed plans to close its Trafford office in Manchester.

This was followed by the slashing of a further 45 roles after Frasers moved its trading digital team from London to its Shirebrook headquarters.

In December 2024, Frasers Group reported losses in sales and earnings for the first half of the 2024/25 financial year. Group sales fell 8.3 percent, with the largest decline seen in its Premium Lifestyle division, while its operating profit dropped 10.5 percent.

At the time of the report’s release, the company said it remained “confident in developing and implementing plans that will ensure long-term, sustainable and profitable growth”, despite revising its earnings forecast for the ongoing financial year downwards.