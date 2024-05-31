Frasers Group ups Hugo Boss stake to 305 million pounds

Frasers Group has once again upped its stake in Hugo Boss, this time bringing its holdings in the German fashion brand to the equivalent of 305 million pounds.

The British retail conglomerate now holds 2.47 percent of Hugo Boss’ total share capital and 13.92 percent through the sale of put options.

This comes as a U-turn on Frasers’ previous decision to cut its stake in the brand, with the group having previously lowered its holding at the beginning of last year to ultimately come to 3.9 percent of the total share capital and 25 percent via put options.

Prior to this, Frasers had been intermittently increasing its stake in Hugo Boss throughout 2022 in a strategy that it said reflected its intention to be a “supportive stakeholder” in the brand while further backing its belief in the company itself.

Frasers had initially invested in Hugo Boss in 2020 as part of a group elevation strategy at the time, through which it was aiming to reposition itself as a more up-market business.

This, however, contrasted later moves by Frasers to acquire a number of fast fashion firms, namely Missguided and I Saw It First, as well as snapping up stakes in N Brown and Asos.