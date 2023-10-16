Fred Perry posts sales and profit growth

Fred Perry Limited has reported a 20.8 percent jump in revenue in the year ended December 31, 2022.

The British fashion brand made revenue of 135.7 million pounds in the period as its company-owned stores and wholesale and distributor customers returned to normal trading levels, according to filings at Companies House.

The company reported a 34 percent increase in pre-tax profit to 15.6 million pounds, while its net profit widened to 12.9 million pounds.

Its gross profit for the year rose to 64.5 million pounds, while its gross margin percentage fell from 49.7 percent to 47.5 percent.

“As the global economy endures adverse economic conditions and the ongoing effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we stay focussed on our long-term strategy,” the company said.

“The Fred Perry Shirt is front and centre of our offering and as we celebrated our 70th anniversary of the brand in 2022, our ambition is to make it a true icon in every market.”