Free People boosts Urban Outfitters results in first half

American fashion group Urban Outfitters, Inc. (UO) saw increases in both revenue and profit in the first half of the year. UO is the parent company of retailers Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, fashion brand Free People and clothing rental company Nuuly.

The group's revenue rose by 11 percent in the first six months. This resulted in record revenue of 2.83 billion dollars. The largest increase was seen at Free People. UO attributes this to an increase in wholesale sales to specialty stores.

Each of the companies under the group saw an increase in revenue during the first half of the year. The company's net income increased from 179 million dollars a year earlier to 252 million dollars in the first half of the current fiscal year.