Freemans expands beauty offering, relaunches ‘Beauty Call’

Online department store Freemans has announced the expansion of its beauty category, with 800 new SKUs from well-known beauty brands to be introduced to the site just in time for spring/summer 2022.

Olay, Charles Worthington, Nude by Nature, Sanctuary Spa and St. Tropez are among the sought-after brands to become available, alongside other niche brands and start-ups.

Next to the product range expansion, Freemans has also relaunched its ‘Beauty Call’ initiative, offering brands the opportunity to sell through the e-commerce platform. Applications can be sent directly to the Freeman beauty team, who will contact those enquiring about getting involved.

The report follows the retailer’s announcement last year that it was to launch a comprehensive beauty offer to complement its other categories, as it edges towards the mission to become a “the digital department store of choice”.

Currently, Freemans has said its ongoing beauty growth strategy revolves around cosmetics, skincare, fragrances and haircare that officially debuted in autumn/winter 2021. At the time of launch, premium and emerging brands included the likes of Moschino, SVR, Pur Cosmetics, Revlon and James Read.